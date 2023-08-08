Michael Essien reunites with Eto'o Makelele during charity Game in England

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien caught up with former Chelsea mates Samuel Eto and Claude Makelele during the Game 4 Ukraine Charity match played at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, August 5, 2023.



The trio took part in the game organized by former Ukrainian coach Andriy Shevchenko and Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko to raise funds for victims of the Russian-Ukraine war.



In a photo spotted by GhanWeb, Essien was sandwiched between Eto and Makelele in the dressing room of Chelsea football club with smiles all over.



Essien played alongside Makelele for three years, between 2005 to 2008 before Makelele left to join Paris Saint Germain in 2009.



Eto also joined Chelsea in the 2013-2014 season and played for a year for the London side alongside Essien who left halfway through the season to join AC Milan on loan.



Currently, Eto heads the Cameroonian Football Federation as the President, while Essien works as a youth coach with Danish side FC Nordsjælland and Makelele works as a youth coach and technical mentor at Chelsea.







Check the picture below:







LSN/KPE