Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Michael Essien posts touching tribute to late 'secret admirer' Gerard Houllier

Chelsea legend, Michael Essien

Ghana legend Michael Essien has paid glowing tribute to former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier who died on Monday at the age of 73.



Essien never got to play under the Frenchman but recounts attempts he made to get him to Anfield.



When Houllier arrived at Olympique Lyon, Chelsea tabled an irresistible fee to sign the midfield icon.



On his Instagram page, Essien wrote: ''This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you Monsieur Gerard Houllier. We have lost a legend and a great personal friend and a mentor.



''I remember when you made an attempt to sign me @liverpool in my early days @bastia but that didn’t work out and when you finally joined @lyon we were both happy that we have finally gotten the chance to work together but again that didn’t workout because @chelsea came calling for me.



''Despite the fact that both of us wanted to work together, I will never forget the big role you played in my departure to @chelsea because you knew my desire to play in the premiership at that time.





