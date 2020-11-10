Sports News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Michael Essien misses out on Jose Mourinho’s dream XI team

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien has missed out on the dream eleven players of his former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach, Jose Mourinho.



Jose Mourinho on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, caused an uproar on social media and in the traditional media with the announcement of his dream XI team.



The notable names missing names are Michael Essien, Ashely Cole, Ike Casillas, Sergio Ramous, Marcello, Diego Milito, Lucio, Samuel E'too, and a host of others.



Michael Essien was arguably the favorite midfielder of Jose as the Portuguese signed the Ghanaian on loan from Chelsea to come and aid his course at Real Madrid.



All the players in his all-time best XI played for Mourinho during his illustrious career from FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.



The Portuguese manager did not select any player from his days at Manchester United and his current Spurs players to form his best XI.



See Mounriho's all-time best XI:



Goalkeeper – Petr Cech (Chelsea).



Left Back – William Gallas (Chelsea).



Centre back – John Terry (Chelsea).



Centre back – Ricardo Carvalho (Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid).



Right-back – Javier Zanetti (Inter Milan).



Central midfielder – Claude Makelele (Chelsea).



Central midfielder – Frank Lampard (Chelsea).



Right-wing – Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid).



Left-wing – Eden Hazard (Chelsea).



Striker – Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).



Striker – Didier Drogba (Chelsea).

