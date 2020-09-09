Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Michael Essien lands first coaching job

Essien is a new member of the Nordsjaelland coaching team

Danish side Nordsjaelland FC has announced Ghana legend Michael Essien as a new member of their coaching staff.



The former Chelsea midfielder will be acting as a player/coach with his vast experience set to come in handy for the side.



The club made the decision after the legendary midfielder spent four months training with them.



The club took to Twitter to announce their new acquisition with their sporting director praising Essien’s experience and attention to detail.



He is delighted to have a player of Essien’s pedigree on the coaching team.



“Essien left a very positive impression here during his visit and we continued the dialogue with him after he had left,” he told the club’s website.



“We felt, he was excited by what he experienced here through our philosophy, the people he met at the club, and that our environment inspired him.



”At the same time, Michael’s visit gave us a clear impression of how much a coaching staff member on the pitch, as an active part of the training with the players, can contribute and add.



“That part we are really looking forward to further developing, and we are very happy that it can happen through and with such a football- and human capacity as Michael Essien is.”



Head coach Flemming Pederson said in his short stint with the club, Essien demonstrated that he was hungry for knowledge and was focused on making a smooth transition from playing to coaching.



“In the coaching staff we’ve experienced Michael Essien as both curious and hungry for knowledge before and after the training sessions, but at the same time also contributing and giving among the players during the trainings.



”His career and experience speak for themselves, but when you add his humble and giving personality, this is an exceptional opportunity for us to get a person added to the staff who can help make our environment, even more, developing for our players and also add valuable input to the coaching team and be our hand on the training pitch.



”We are very much looking forward to welcoming Michael to FCN.”



Nordsjaelland has strong ties with Ghana through the Right To Dream Academy which nurtures talents from Ghana.



The club has over nine Ghanaian players on their books with former Asante Kotoko coach Mas-ud Didi Dramani in their coaching ranks.





