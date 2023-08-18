Michael Essien congratulates FC Nordsjaelland after victory over FCSB

Sports News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

FC Nordsjaelland assistant coach, Michael Essien has praised the playing squad after Thursday night’s victory over FCSB in the Europa Conference League.



FC Nordsjaelland today locked horns with the Romanian side at the Right to Dreams Park for the second leg meeting of their tie in the European inter-club competition.



The first leg was played last week and ended in a goalless draw at the home stadium of FCSB in Romanian.



Today, FC Nordsjaelland fielded a strong team that included star man Ernest Nuamah in a bid to get a win to progress to the next round of the Europa Conference League playoff.



Thankfully, the hosts had a better team and scored twice through Marcus Ingvartsen in the 43rd and 85th minutes to seal the win.



The victory means Ernest Nuamah and his FC Nordsjaelland side are through to the next round of the playoff.



Reacting to the result, Coach Michael Essien has congratulated the FC Nordsjaelland players for getting the job done.



