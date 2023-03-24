You are here: HomeSports2023 03 24Article 1737089

Sports News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Michael Essien congratulates Black Stars on win over Angola

Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring for the Black Stars Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring for the Black Stars

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien has congratulated Black Stars on their win over Angola.

The former Chelsea man, now a coach at Nordjaelland, reacted to a post by the official handle of the Black Stars on Twitter, by quoting the tweet two with clapping emojis.

Substitute Antoine Semenyo scored a stoppage-time winner to secure Ghana a nervy 1-0 win in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghana have now extended their lead at the top of Group E and would need a win in the fourth round to seal their qualification for the AFCON.

Ghana, after three games, lead the group with 7 points while Central African Republic and Angola sit second and third respectively with 3 points each with Madagascar at the bottom with 1 point.

The Black Stars will face Angola in a return encounter on March 27 in Luanda for the fourth-round fixtures of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.




Watch videos from Ghana vs Anogla match below









