Michael Essien congratulates Black Stars on win over Angola

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien has congratulated Black Stars on their win over Angola.



The former Chelsea man, now a coach at Nordjaelland, reacted to a post by the official handle of the Black Stars on Twitter, by quoting the tweet two with clapping emojis.



Substitute Antoine Semenyo scored a stoppage-time winner to secure Ghana a nervy 1-0 win in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Ghana have now extended their lead at the top of Group E and would need a win in the fourth round to seal their qualification for the AFCON.



Ghana, after three games, lead the group with 7 points while Central African Republic and Angola sit second and third respectively with 3 points each with Madagascar at the bottom with 1 point.



The Black Stars will face Angola in a return encounter on March 27 in Luanda for the fourth-round fixtures of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.





