Michael Essien, FC Nordjaelland end successful pre-season training in Austria

Sports News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ex-Ghana international, Michael Essien was one of the coaches of FC Nordsjaelland that led the team to pre-season in Austria.



The former Black Stars midfield enforcer is an assistant coach at FC Nordsjaelland where he is learning the craft.



In the last few weeks, he has been part of the technical team of the Danish club that engaged players in a pre-season training camp.



After playing a number of friendly games, FC Nordsjaelland have finished the training camp and are returning to Denmark to continue with preparations for the start of the 2023/24 football season.



“A successful training camp is over.



“The training camp in Austria has come to an end, and we are now looking forward to the start of the season in the 3F Superliga, where Viborg FF will visit Right to Dream Park on Monday 24 July,” FC Nordsjaelland said in a post on Twitter.



Sharing his view after the pre-season camp, Michael Essien expressed appreciation to Austria for hosting FC Nordsjaelland for a successful pre-season.