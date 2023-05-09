Michael Essien, Drogba lead African praise for Nigeria's Victor Osimhen

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

African football legends, Michael Essien and Didier Drogba have commended Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen for his role in Napoli’s Serie A title conquest.



In separate social media publications, the two Chelsea legends eulogized Victor Osimhen for steering Napoli to their first Serie A title in over three decades.



Michael Essien in a reaction to a post by Victor Osimhen eulogizing African greats who featured in the Italian topflight league wrote “Bravo”.



Didier Drogba on the other hand commended Osimhen for being a beacon of light and an inspiration to all Africans.



“Indeed Capo @victorosimhen9 from the streets of Nigeria to the World’s History books. Congratulations my Brother to you and your Club” he posted.



Victor Osimhen has been the main man for Napoli throughout the season, forming a dangerous duo with Kvicha.



He currently leads the golden boot race with 23 goals and holds the record for the highest-scoring African in the Serie A with 47 goals, overtaking George Weah.



The Nigerian forward has received wide commendations on social media for lighting up the Serie A and earning the accolade the “King of Naples”.



Read some of the comments below





Indeed Capo @victorosimhen9 from the streets of Nigeria to the World’s History books .

Congratulations my Brother to you and your Club @en_sscnapoli https://t.co/KhJTO7AP15 — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) May 8, 2023

From the lethal Cavani to the sublime Higuain and the explosive Osimhen, Napoli have always boasted some of the most formidable strikers in Europe. — ARDENT GOONER (@saltimes) May 8, 2023

I think we can all agree that there was another coronation in Italy where our son, Victor Osimhen, claimed the crown as the new King of Serie A! The real deal, or idán gangan as younger folks may describe him; Victor has continued the fine tradition of Nigeria’s footballing… pic.twitter.com/wWGxmpaEHG — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) May 7, 2023

To be honest Victor Osimhen can help Super Eagles win World cup — Jane✨(Adanna) (@theladyjane_) May 9, 2023

Victor Osimhen has done something really special. pic.twitter.com/WWtKWiglmm — ???? @???????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@OneJoblessBoy) May 6, 2023

Let’s discuss. Is there a goal more deserving of the PUSKAS award than this Victor Osimhen’s goal? Show me. pic.twitter.com/Rh0T8SXhDL — LERRY (@_AsiwajuLerry) May 6, 2023

Victor Osimhen has the most goals in Serie A this season (23) ????????



Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has the most assists in Serie A this season (10) ????????



Key players in an unforgettable season for Napoli ???????? pic.twitter.com/fKWwaDEWc3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 7, 2023

KPE