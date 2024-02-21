Michael Baidoo takes responsibility on the pitch - Elfsborg Manager Jimmy Thelin

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin has praised Ghana midfielder Michael Baidoo for his excellent leadership at the club.



Thelin disclosed that Baidoo takes responsibility for what happens on the pitch.



"Michael has taken great strides in his development since joining us, and he has been important for us in several midfield positions.



"The major part is about how he has grown as a leader, brings energy to teammates, and takes responsibility on the field."



Since arriving from Norwegian side Sandnes Ulf in January 2022, the 24-year-old has been a standout performer for the Yellow and Blacks, showcasing his talents on the pitch.



With two explosive seasons under his belt, Baidoo has cemented his status as a pivotal player for Elfsborg, demonstrating versatility and prowess while tallying an impressive record of 14 goals and nine assists in 54 competitive matches.



In the just concluded Swedish league season, Michael Baidoo has featured in 28 games, scored five goals, and provided six assists.