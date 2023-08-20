Michael Baidoo scores and assists to inspire Elfsborg home win

Sports News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo was instrumental for IF Elfsborg when he inspired their victory over Mjällby AIF in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday evening.



The 24-year-old scored and also delivered an assist to ensure Elfsborg preserved their top spot with a deserving 2-0 triumph at the Boras Arena.



Baidoo produced the opening goal of the matchday 20 fixture in the 37th minute when he set up Icelandic forward Sveinn Gudjohnsen.



Moments later, the Ghanaian doubled the advantage for Elfsborg with a fine goal after receiving a pass from Danish midfielder Jeppe Okkels.



Baidoo was replaced in the 90th minute when Kenyan teenage midfielder Timothy Ouma to his place.



Elfsborg continue to lead the Swedish Allsvenskan after Sunday’s victory. They have 45 points after 20 matches.



Compatriots Emmanuel Boateng and Jalal Abdulai didn't make the match squad for Elfsborg.



Baidoo has been in outstanding form this campaign in the Swedish top-flight, having scored twice and provided four assists in 19 appearances.