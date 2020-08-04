Michael Baidoo features in FK Jerv's draw against Stjørdals-Blink

Soccer News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Michael Baidoo played for his team FK Jerv to draw with Stjørdals-Blink

Former Ghana U-20 midfielder Michael Baidoo was in action for FK Jerv as they mounted a strong fight back to draw at Stjørdals-Blink in the Norwegian First Division.



Baidoo lasted 66 minutes of the game as Jerv ended the game in style by scoring two late goals to draw 2-2 at the MUS Stadion.



The hosts opened the scoring after 16 minutes when forward Mats Lillebo converted from the spot.



The Norwegian doubled his side's lead ten minutes into the second half.



But the Wolverines reduced the deficit with 18 minutes left through Juan Pablo Pareira brilliant strike.



Two minutes later Mathias Winchmann leveled the scores after converting from the spot.



Baidoo, 21, was making his fourth appearance of the campaign after rejoining the club on loan from FC Midjtylland.













