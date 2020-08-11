Soccer News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Michael Baidoo features in FK Jerv's draw against Kongsvinger in Norway

Michael Baidoo

Ghana youth international Michael Baidoo contnued with his impressive run of performances as he featured in FK Jerv's 1-1 draw against Kongsvinger on Monday night in the Norway first division league.



The FC Midtjylland loanee started and lasted 66 minutes at the home side secured a point in a pulsating encounter.



Jerv took the lead after just three minutes through Diego Campos.



But the visitors levelled in the second half through Ludvig Halvorsen.



The 21-year old has now made five appearances in the 2020/21 campaign and has a goal to his credit.

