Mexico vs Ghana match preview: Black Stars seeking to end winless run against Mexico in friendly

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars of Ghana will be chasing a first-ever win against Mexico when the two sides meet for the fourth time in an international friendly in the United States.



Ghana and Mexico have faced off three times, with the North American country defeating the four-time African champions in all encounters.



Two of their three meetings was in the United States while the other one was in England.



The Black Stars first played Mexico in 2006 in Texas in a pre-World Cup friendly. The Mexicans beat Ghana 1-0, with the only goal scored by Guillermo Franco.



Two years later, the two countries renewed their rivalry in another international friendly at the Craven Cottage, home to English Premier League side Fulham. Michael Essien opened the scoring for Ghana in the 55th minute before a late comeback from El Tri saw Pavel Pardo and Carlos Salcido score to give Mexico victory.



The last meeting between the two teams was in 2017, and again the Mexicans emerged winners in Houston, courtesy a lone goal from Elías Hernández.



Today's meeting will serve as preparatory games for both countries as Ghana begin their 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month while Mexico will be involved in COPA America qualifiers.



Ghana coach Chris Hughton wants to use the game to fix some of the challenges of the team, such us scoring early goals.



“There are areas of our game that we can improve there is no doubt about that. Perhaps scoring goals early enough in games to take pressure off ourselves is one area we are seriously working on,” he said.



Mohammed Kudus, who is enjoying a good start to his career at West Ham, will reunite with his Hammers teammate Edson Alvares as the duo face each other for the first time as opponents.



A lot will defend of the 23-year-old, who has been Ghana's brightest spot in recent times.



The Black Stars will be without captain Andre Ayew but his younger brother Jordan Ayew and Arsneal's Thomas Partey's experience will come in handy.



Fulham striker Raul Jimenez will be a threat for the Black Stars defence.



The game will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina in the early hours of Sunday morning.