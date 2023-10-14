Mexico coach Jaime Lozano outlines importance of Ghana friendly

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Head coach of the Mexico, Jaime Lozano insists the international friendly against Ghana will prepare his team for the upcoming COPA America qualifiers.



The North American nation will renew their rivalry with the Black Stars in the United States on Saturday, October 14, 2023.



Lozano, whose side will also face former world champions Germany, believes the Black Stars are a good side to test his team.



"We see these two games as two great rivals, as the last step to prepare for the main objective, which is to be in the Copa América. That is the objective we are looking for, to play the tournament again," he said in a pre-match presser.



"They are two important and interesting games. We want to qualify for this Copa América. Now we will play against two strong rivals like Germany and Ghana, one is a power and the other is an important team in its Confederation," he added.



The Black Stars are also preparing ahead of next month's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.