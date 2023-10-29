Mexico and USA defeats must be a wake-up call for Black Stars – Henry Asante Twum

Sports News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Henry Asante Twum, the spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) says the defeats against Mexico and the USA must be a wake-up call to the playing body of the Black Stars and the technical team.



Ghana in the two preparatory games conceded six goals without scoring in any of the two games.



The four-time African champions first lost 2-0 to Mexico before a 4-0 defeat to USA.



With the 2026 World Cup coming up next month, Asante Twum believes the uninspiring performance which led to the defeat must improve.



According to him, the results in the two games must be a wake-up call.



“We played two games and it was a poor performance from the team. In the first game, we conceded two goals and we conceded four goals in the second game and Ghanaians were chastising the team for that poor performance and because we conceded four goals in 38 minutes in the first half and we could not come back.



“I think it is a wake-up call to everybody associated with the team because I am not a happy person. We are all not happy but there are factors that have contributed to our current status.



“The coach said he has not been able to have a consistent team since we came back from the World Cup and with the analysis, you could see that it is true because we have injuries from the World Cup.



“The coach also said he has not had enough time to put the team together which is also a fact but the situation in Ghana is not different from what is in Senegal, or what is in Ivory Coast, Mozambique, or Zambia or in Comoros.