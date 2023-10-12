Mexico and US are taking care of accommodation and other essentials - GFA

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Mexico and the United States have extended their hospitality to the Ghanaian national football team, ensuring that every aspect of their visit is meticulously taken care of.



As the stage is set for the highly anticipated friendlies against Mexico and the US, the Ghanaian team can be rest assured that their focus will solely be on the game, with all accommodation and essential needs expertly managed by their hosts.



The team trained at the Charlotte FC training facility on Tuesday evening as part of the build up to the first game against Mexico.



"The two teams are taking care of everything, Ghana is not spending any money. These are the negotiations we did with both countries. We are preparing to play FIFA World Cup qualifiers, they are also preparing to play the Gold Cup in our parlance we will say Africa Cup of Nations," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"So when we decided to use the October international window, we spoke to (other) countries; unfortunately now it is always difficult to get European teams to play with because of the Uefa Nations League they have brought.



"If you are an African country and in the FIFA window opportunity comes, the only possibility is either to play a South American country, an Asian team or a North American team.



"We searched and spoke to teams. Mexico and US said yes, once they were the host to take care of the two matches, Mexico decided that yes we want to play with you in the US they will take care of transport, accommodation, feeding etc.," he added.