Mesut Ozil lead social media praise for Maguire and Onana after roles in Man Utd win over Copenhagen

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former Real Madrid and Arsenal player, Mesut Ozil has asserted that Manchester United duo Andre Onana and Harry Maguire had heroic moments in the club's win over Copenhagen.
Maguire scored the only goal of the game which turned out to be the winner while Onana made a 90th-minute penalty save to ensure that Manchester United earned their first win in the UEFA Champions League.
Ozil, in a tweet, stated that the two players who have been under constant criticism needed the moment to silence their 'haters'.
According to some Manchester United fans, Onana's penalty save and Maguire's winner is a perfect response to their critics who have slandered the duo for the very minimal mishap.
Andre Onana was magnificent on the night as the penalty save capped off an exceptional performance for him.
He made four saves and kept a clean sheet despite facing 1.69 expected goals. He was named FotMob's man-of-the-match with a rating of 8.4.
The slim win put Manchester United third in the group, a point behind second-place Galatasary who are on 4 points. Bayern Munich lead with 9 points while Copenghan sits bottom with 1 point.
TWI NEWS
Checkout the reactions below
Harry Maguire & Andre Onana deserve that - silencing their haters ???? #UCL #ManUnited— Mesut Özil (@M10) October 24, 2023
Andre Onana & Harry Maguire walk off to a joyous Stretford End!❤️???? pic.twitter.com/Z5spcCYhSJ— ???????????? ????????????’???? ???????????????? ✍???????????? (@TenHagBall_) October 24, 2023
Manchester United's heroes against Copenhagen:— B/R Football (@brfootball) October 24, 2023
???? Harry Maguire—stripped of the captaincy over the summer
???? André Onana—fallen under heavy criticism early in his United career pic.twitter.com/iECZLQ98Uc
Congratulations my team Arsenal for the win. I am also so happy for Harry Maguire and Andre Onana. Well deserved. Enough to silence their haters.— Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) October 24, 2023
Maguire and Onana— Oluwatobiski ???????? (@Tobbyleeluv1) October 24, 2023
Haters tender an apology them
They unite the United pic.twitter.com/eoXUbfMNni
Onana and Maguire silencing their haters in just one night ???? pic.twitter.com/ZY6nehtaEx— Banny ???? (@__UtdJay) October 24, 2023
Onana and Maguire haters right now— ????????????????????????????????????????????????????. ???????????? LUHG (@ClinicalBruno8) October 24, 2023
Let your apology be as loud as your disrespect.
pic.twitter.com/FvAvGI1eg2
Big moment for Maguire and Onana to silence the haters,— Mr Singar™???????? (@Chemosi__14) October 25, 2023
Onana and Maguire to haters rn pic.twitter.com/IzoKyMDs7c— Chuks ???? (@sku_chies) October 24, 2023
Haters of Maguire and Onana as we speak ???? pic.twitter.com/Cwx9G3ujdX— Imagination ???? ???? (@PaulDamalie) October 24, 2023
Maguire scoring the winning goal.— ????️NE KIND GUY????️???????? (@TKdey4U) October 24, 2023
ONANA saving a last minute penalty.
Where are my haters now? ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/UAKG6eHYrx
Cucurella, Onana & Maguire have seriously silenced the haters this week, brilliant performances from the 3 of them— Johyan (@JohyanCruyff) October 24, 2023
Harry Maguire with a winner goal & Andre Onana with late penalty save ????— 1хBet (@1xBet_Eng) October 24, 2023
They know how to silence the haters ????#UCL | #ChampionsChallenge pic.twitter.com/z0FLOeF6yN
ANDRE ONANA HATERS RIGHT NOW????????????— Gulf (@SMGulf) October 24, 2023
ONANA:
pic.twitter.com/WubtXk9Dhh
Onana can spend an hour in post match today… I won’t even mind. Earned it. #ucl pic.twitter.com/FICs5XWz8R— Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) October 24, 2023
Why is David de Gea still a free agent if he was better than Andre Onana? ???? pic.twitter.com/2bp93ixbk0— Destiny (@DestUTD) October 25, 2023
What a win last night! Harry Maguire and André Onana took the centre stage. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/cVZkg4GxIf— United Radar (@UnitedRadar) October 25, 2023
All this while he was telling them to calm down for the Copenhagen game and we never knew… We’re so sorry Onana. We weren’t familiar with your game???? pic.twitter.com/ULjv3Slqwe— Don (@Opresii) October 24, 2023
Onana shutting our haters up.— Doqtor (@comback_gh) October 25, 2023
You can delete your drafts now. ????????????
pic.twitter.com/zlvPxGqHdt