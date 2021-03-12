Mesut Ozil is my mentor – Samuel Abbey

Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021
Source: Football Ghana
Black Satellites and Great Olympics defender Samuel Abbey Ashie Quaye has named Mesut Ozil as his role model.
The enterprising left-back was instrumental for the Black Satellite when they won the just ended U-20 AFCON championship in Mauritania.
Ghana beat Uganda 2-0 to clinch their fourth AFCON courtesy of a brace from Daniel Afriyie.
Despite being a defender he has revealed his admiration for the German international.
“Ozil is my role model. I like his movement and style of play” he told Wontumi FM.
Talking about their triumph in the just ended AFCON championship, he indicated they were determined to win the trophy.