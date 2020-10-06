Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Messi will struggle for playing time at Hearts of Oak - Richard Attah

Hearts of Oak Goalkeeper, Richard Attah

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah says it will be difficult for Barcelona star Lionel Messi to just break into the starting 11 of the Phobians.



With the Ghana Premier League set to return on November 13, the former Elmina Sharks goalie believe his outfit has a solid squad that will compete for the 2020/2021 title.



Speaking to Accra based Angel FM, he said, "For now, we have a solid 30-man squad at the club. So any player that joins us will have to fight for a place. No player can easily break into the team"



He continued that, "Even Lionel Messi will struggle to get playing time at Hearts"



Richard Attah has been the clubs safer pair of hands since joining from Elmina Sharks last year.



He was handed his first call-up to the Black Stars for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sudan which was slated to come off in March but the game was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The lanky goalkeeper couldn't make it into the latest Black Stars squad to face Mali and Qatar in an international friendly match on October 9 and 12 due to lack of football activities in the country.



Attah is expected to play a key role for the Accra based club as they set sights on ending the club's trophy drought.





