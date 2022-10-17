Messi names Brazil, France as favovrite to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Argentina's national team captain, Lionel Messi has named Brazil and France as the overwhelming favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Gulf Region, Qatar.



Despite stating that he will like to win the golden trophy, Lionel Messi in an interview with Argentine outlet DIRECTV, he named record winners Brazil and two-time World Champions France as the favorites.



He also named Germany, England, and Spain as others who can equally win the 2022 World Cup.



“There are big teams like Brazil, Germany, France, England, and Spain. But if I have to keep one or two, today I think Brazil and France are the two big candidates for this World Cup.”



The seven-time Ballon D'or winner who has been to the previous four World Cups with Argentina earlier announced that the 2022 edition in Qatar will be the last time he will feature in the Mundial.



Lionel Messi has scored six goals and made five assists in 19 appearances while winning the silver medal in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, having lost 1-0 to Germany in the finals.



Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:







