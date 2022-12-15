Messi must be shaking - Ronaldo fans back France to beat Argentina in World Cup final

Sports News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Defending champions, France have ended the fairy tale story of the Atlas Lions of Morocco after beating them in the semi-finals to advance to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Morocco before heading into the semi-finals had conceded just one goal (own goal) in their historic run in the World Cup despite playing against Belgium, Croatia, Spain, and Portugal.



However, the Atlas Lions after giving a good fight lost 2-0 to a French side inspired by Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.



Morocco's defeat, despite being painful to Africans, brought some joy to sympathizers of Cristiano Ronaldo who are pained that the dream of their icon to win the World Cup ended at the quarter-final stage.



The excitement of Ronaldo fans on social media is because they believe having France in the finals supports their agenda of making sure that Lionel Messi doesn't end his career with a World Cup trophy.



They believe that the French have more ammunition and power to beat Argentina in the finals than the Moroccans and will also be counting on Kylian Mbappe who himself is a big fan of their idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.



Check out some of the reactions below:





Yaanom wanted to face Morocco but we serve a living God ????????????????????????????????????????



Mbappe one more job on Sunday ???????????? — *Joel Eshun* (@JOELESHUN4) December 14, 2022

MBAPPE IS ONE WIN AWAY FROM WINNING BACK-TO-BACK WORLD CUPS ????



He's only 23! ???????? pic.twitter.com/BQmNf0CkRT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 14, 2022

If Mbappe ????????wins the World Cup I will cash app everybody who likes this tweet $230 dollars pic.twitter.com/9HDxjG2qaF — Kristina Keller (@Crypto__Diva) November 26, 2022

They said we can't compare Mbappe to Messi cos it's disrespectful but they compared Messi to Pele. — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) December 14, 2022

Hello @KMbappe you know the deal on sunday right? Make Real Madrid fans proud, we trust you???????? Make the ???? statement to the whole world on sunday, thank you???????? — Nana Yaw Milito???? (@milito177) December 15, 2022

Congratulation to Mbappe and the France national team for winning the Qatar World Cup back to back pic.twitter.com/beDTYQFEv4 — FilaMan ⭐️⭐️???????? ???????? (@Filaman19) December 15, 2022

If Mbappe don't get the best player of the tournament then the world cup is RIGGED!

I mean he has a brace,the other guy doesn't

And all his goals are non penalty goals

BEST PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT. pic.twitter.com/6Qw1RkmzBL — perry (@nba_perryy) December 15, 2022

????️ Aurélien Tchouaméni: “Griezmann said Messi is the Best Player in the World? For me it’s Kylian.. for me, for me it’s Mbappe and I want him to prove that in the next game.” pic.twitter.com/KT6VwmYsVw — All About Argentina ???????????? (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 14, 2022

Kylian Mbappe will take on a whole team ????‍???? pic.twitter.com/yE1DPd3Qt6 — GOAL (@goal) December 14, 2022

There is a reason Kylian Mbappe touched greatness while certain others stream on YouTube for a living.



Choose your GOAT wisely. pic.twitter.com/UoKWsscMuU — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) December 15, 2022