Sports News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Messi must be shaking - Ronaldo fans back France to beat Argentina in World Cup final

PSG duo, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi will clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final PSG duo, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi will clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Defending champions, France have ended the fairy tale story of the Atlas Lions of Morocco after beating them in the semi-finals to advance to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco before heading into the semi-finals had conceded just one goal (own goal) in their historic run in the World Cup despite playing against Belgium, Croatia, Spain, and Portugal.

However, the Atlas Lions after giving a good fight lost 2-0 to a French side inspired by Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

Morocco's defeat, despite being painful to Africans, brought some joy to sympathizers of Cristiano Ronaldo who are pained that the dream of their icon to win the World Cup ended at the quarter-final stage.

The excitement of Ronaldo fans on social media is because they believe having France in the finals supports their agenda of making sure that Lionel Messi doesn't end his career with a World Cup trophy.

They believe that the French have more ammunition and power to beat Argentina in the finals than the Moroccans and will also be counting on Kylian Mbappe who himself is a big fan of their idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below: