Messi magic, Alvarez double send Argentina to final of 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lionel Messi might have scored from a contentious penalty but his overall performance especially his role in the goal that sealed Argentina's fate as finalists is one that will be written about by journalists and etched in the memories of football fans as an instance where Messi showed why he perhaps deserves the tag Greatest Of All Time (GOAT).



At 35 and up against a defender who had been mentioned as one of the best if not the best in the 2022 World Cup so far, Lionel Messi out-ran and out-thought Croatia's Josko Gvardiol to score Argentina's third and final goal of the night



