Messi-inspired tattoo and four other things you probably didn't know about Christian Atsu

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Christian Atsu passed away on February 18, 2023, after his body was recovered from the rubble of an earthquake in Turkey.



Atsu was one of the five Hatayspor casualties of the earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.



There is a lot that has come to light since his passing, specifically his charity work and how kind-hearted he was as his former teammates highlight in their tribute.



GhanaWeb, however, discloses some interesting facts about the late Christian Atsu that was not or less known.



Share a similar tattoo with Messi



Christian Atsu has a Lionel Messi-inspired tattoo on his left leg. He revealed it in an interview with TV3 where he explained why he had tattoos on his favourite foot, left leg.



"Messi did one and I saw it but in a different style, add something different. I love football and also praying(pointed to the tattoos)."



Messi has a football and the hand of a baby tattooed, while Atsu similarly had a football and hand praying gesture drawn on his left leg.





Harrison Afful toughest opponent



The standout ability of Christian Atsu was his pace and quick fee. He was not known for goals but how he got past players made him a joy to watch.



He played against some great defenders, particularly playing the English Premier League where he came up against some of the very best defenders.



However, Atsu revealed that his toughest opponent is former Black Stars right back Harrisson Afful.



"I will say I've played against top players but Harrison Afful. In training, it was difficult for me to dribble him because he is also fast and has a very good turn. I don't like defenders who are really quick and they can turn quick. Because I'm an agility player so if I met a player who is quick like that it is a bit difficult for me. I will say Harrison is very difficult to dribble for me.





Has his mother tattooed on his chest



Christian Atsu lost his mother in 2020. He made the announcement in an emotional Facebook post. n his interview with TV3, he revealed that he has tattooed his mother on his chest.



"I have my mum here on my chest. When I lost her, so I tattooed her," he said.



Atsu had multiple tattoos on his body as his both arms were covered with tattoos of different designs.



The only Ghanaian to win AFCON best player and best goal





Christian Atsu was named the best player of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.



He also won the goal of the tournament for his outstanding goal against Guinea in a 3-0 win in the quarter-finals.



He is the only Ghanaian to have won both awards at an AFCON tournament.





Signed for Chelsea for five years but never played an official game



Christian Atsu joined Chelsea in 2013 from FC Porto for a fee of £3.5 million, penning a five-year contract with the Blues.



He spent his first three years on loan before joining Chelsea for the 2016/2017 season where he had pre-season with the club.



He was sent on loan to Newcastle United in the summer transfer before the Magpies made the deal permanent after the season-long loan, joining for £6.2 million.







