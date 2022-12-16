Messi doesn't need World Cup to prove his supremacy over Ronaldo - Joel Eshun

Sports News of Friday, 16 December 2022

GhanaWeb sports show host, Joel Eshun, believes Argentina star Lionel Messi does not need to win the World Cup to prove he has been better than Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.



Joel said although he is a Ronaldo fan and he likes the Portugues for his personality, he believes that Messi has been better than Ronaldo in their respective careers.



There has been a steam debate among football fans regarding who among the two football greats is better.



Some believe winning a World Cup will differentiate the two as they have both similar successes and won every trophy available.



With both at the twilight of their careers, Messi has qualified for his second World Cup final, hoping to win this time after losing his last out to Germany.



Ronaldo, on the hand, has never played in the final and exited in the quarter-final of the 2022 edition.



Lionel Messi has led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, scoring five goals and assisting three.



He has scored three goals and assisted two in the knockout stages as he turned up again for Albeceltis in their 3-0 semi-final win over Croatia.



Messi scored from the spot and magically set up Julian Alvarez, who netted a brace, to score his second of the night.



Watch as Joel Eshun makes his argument in the video below from the 35th minute to the 45th minute:







