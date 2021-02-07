Sports News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Mercy Tagoe tears up with Berry Ladies surprise birthday package

Mercy Tagoe being celebrated by her team

Head coach of Berry Ladies Football Club Mercy Tagoe dropped into tears on the occasion of her birthday following a surprise by her club.



The Senior National Women’s team gaffer shared tears after she was surprisingly presented with a cake by her club after their training session on Friday.



As Mercy celebrated her milestone on February 5, the current Southern Zone leaders surprised her with a cake to mark the celebration, as well as to show appreciation for such remarkable exercise Mercy has been doing with the club.



Berry Ladies tops league table after winning all their three games so far in the national women’s league.





To our head Coach ???????????? we love you @tagoe_mercy pic.twitter.com/Fe3dX2udT7 — Berry Ladies Football Club (@berry_ladies) February 5, 2021