Sports News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: GNA

Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe, Basigi, and Adarkwa nominated for Coach of the Month

Coach Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe

Coach of Berry Ladies, Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe, Hassacas Ladies’ Yussif Basigi and Ampem Darkoa’s Joe Nana Adarkwa have been shortlisted for the NASCO Coach of the month award for January.



Quarcoo-Tagoe, who doubles as the Coach of the Black Queens, received the nomination after she masterminded her side’s three wins to comfortably sit at the summit of the National Women’s Premier League table in the Southern Sone.



She guided Berry Ladies, formerly Halifax Ladies to three successive wins with eight goals and conceded four goals.



Nana Adarkwa has led his side on an undefeated run, recording two wins and a draw in the month of January.



His side recorded four goals and conceded one, putting his team on top of the Northern Zonal League log with seven points. His tactical prowess earned him a nomination for the accolade.



Coach Basigi, also the coach of the National U-20 female team led Hassacas Ladies to two wins and a draw to occupy the second position in the southern zone. He drew with Immigration ladies, beat Thunder Queens and Police Ladies.



The Coach who emerges as Coach of the Month will be awarded with a NASCO 40inch Digital Satellite TV set. The winner of the award will be announced on Tuesday, February 9 on the GFA’s website.