Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: GNA

Mensah's solitary strike for Hearts sinks Liberty Professionals

Isaac Mensah, Hearts player

Substitute Isaac Mensah once again delivered a superb strike for Hearts as they edged Liberty Professionals 1-0 at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park in matchday 16 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



The striker who scored the winning goal for the Phobians in their last match against Ebusua Dwarfs pulled up another strike which secured all three points for the Phobians as they moved into the sixth position on the league table with 23 points.



The game started on a very cagey note with tackles flying all around the field considering the dry and rough nature of the field, with the home side on the front foot and looked the most likely side to take the lead.



Liberty Professionals winger Asamoah Simon Appiah should have put the home side ahead in the 19th minute but Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah produced a brilliant save from point-blank range to deny the home side a goal.



Hearts on the other hand, failed to create clear cut chances as they were often left to shoot from close range.



Hearts midfielder Emmanuel Nettey tried his luck from 25 yards but it was a routine save from Liberty Professionals goalkeeper Kofi Baah.



Liberty Professionals were dominant after the half-hour mark and winger Abraham Wayo should have given the home side the lead but he couldn't keep his composure in front of goal.



Liberty Professionals ended the first half the much stronger side but couldn't capitalize on the numerous opportunities that fell their way as the first ended scoreless.



Hearts started the second half on the front foot and could have taken the lead in the 50th minute but Victor Aidoo was indecisive and allowed the Liberty Professionals defenders to clear their lines.



Hearts were really eager for the opener as they pressed the Liberty Professionals defence who were resolute in their defending.



Hearts came very close to the opener in the 68th minute but Raddy Avouka’s drive just outside the penalty box rattled the crossbar with Victor Aidoo unable to connect from the rebound.



Hearts deservedly took the lead in the 75th minute through Isaac Mensah who tapped in from cross range after Raddy Avouka's deflected pass found him unmarked in the penalty box.



Liberty Professionals were stunned by goal from Hearts and responded very well and staged series of attacks on the Hearts of Oak defence.



The home side came close to getting the equalizer in the latter stages of the second but Wayo's drive inside the penalty box skewed narrowly.



Hearts held on to secure all three points as they head into the crucial encounter against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.