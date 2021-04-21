Mensah and Gyasi named in best XI of Concacaf Champions League round of 16

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Columbus Crew duo Jonathan Mensah and Gyasi Zardes have been named in the best eleven of the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16.



Mensah and Gyasi played key roles as the Major League Champions progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after thrashing Real Esteli.



Both players were on target as the Gold and Blacks secured a 4-0 first-leg win before crowning the two-legged tie with a 1-0 victory.



Columbus Crew reached the quarterfinals with a 5-0 aggregate win.



Jonathan Mensah who is captain of Columbus Crew will be hoping to add the CONCACAF Champions League to his list of accolades since being named skipper of the club.



The will next face Mexican outfit C.F Monterrey in the quarter-final on Thursday 29 April 2021.