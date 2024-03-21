You are here: HomeSports2024 03 21Article 1922413

Men's 4×100m final: Watch photo finish to how Nigeria pipped Ghana to gold at African Games

Ghana's 4x100 metres men's relay team missed out on clinching gold at the ongoing African Games, losing narrowly to Nigeria.

Nigeria won the race with a time of 38.41s beating the defending champions, Ghana, who clocked 38.43s while Team Liberia came third with a time of 38.73s.

A final baton change was the undoing of the hosts having led the race through the first two changes of the baton.

Ghana's team consisted of 200m record holder, Joseph Paul Amoah, Edwin Gadayi, Hammond Solomon and Benjamin Azamati.

Team Nigeria comprised of Isreal Sunday, Itsekiri Usheoritse, Ekanem Consider and Akintola Alaba Olukunle.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on gold and defending their title from the last two games, the team has roundly been praised on social media with X users lamenting the baton change that cost the team.

Watch the full race and the photo finish below:





