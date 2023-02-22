Men don’t cheat, they only find pleasure elsewhere - Charles Osei Assibey claims

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Contrary to the widely-held perception that "men always cheat", veteran Ghanaian sports journalist, Charles Osei Assibey claims that 'men only find pleasure elsewhere'.



According to the President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation, most men are pushed to go outside of their matrimonial home to seek pleasure elsewhere because they are not getting it from their women.



Charles Osei Assibey who was speaking on the Visdel Shoow as a panel member on the topic "what causes men to cheat on their partners" stated that women should sometimes also take the blame for pushing their men to go outside.



"I don't believe that men cheat or are cheaters. Men are always truthful and they speak the truth more than any other gender on this planet."



"What I can say is that men sometimes find pleasure and comfort elsewhere and that is what some people call cheating but it is not cheating," he said on Firelady TV on Youtube.



Charles Osei Assibey also described the only two types of men who cheat on their partners without any reasonable cause.



"Mostly men go outside their homes to find these pleasures and comfort because they are not getting them from their women. It is only a man who is a womanizer naturally or a wizard who will get all the comfort and pleasure from his woman and still go outside.



