Memphis Depay spotted training at Kwadwo Asamoah’s new mini-stadium

Dutch player of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay, was spotted training on Kwadwo Asamoah’s new mini-stadium in Accra.



Memphis Depay who is in Ghana for his philanthropy project took time off to visit the SMAC turf.



The striker was also at the La McDan Astro-turf to train as well.



In a video sighted on social media, Depay was seen in the company of others training at the facility.



The Kwadwo Asamoah’s mini-stadium which is a project by the former Inter and Juventus player is almost nearing completion.



The mini-stadium will be the venue for the academy known as SMAC.



Kwadwo Asamoah teamed up with renowned football agent Oliver Arthur to construct a mini-stadium and nurture talents in Ghana.



Memphis Depay arrived in Ghana for holidays along with fellow Dutch teammate, Georginio Wijnaldum.



The two were spotted watching boxing in Ghana's capital, Accra.



Memphis Depay, who has Ghanaian roots, has made it a priority to visit his ancestral homeland during his vacations.



The Atletico Madrid player is also set to make donations to the School for the Deaf and Blind in Cape Coast.





