Memphis Depay puts $500,000-worth Virgil Maybach on display

Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay has shown off his newly acquired 2023 Mercedes Virgil Agbloh Maybach S680.



The Netherlands international with Ghanaian roots posted an image of his new car packed in his yard on Instagram.



The Virgil Agbloh Maybach is a limited edition car with only 150 made by Mercedes. The car cost between 500,000 to 600,000 dollars.



The V-12–powered Maybach sedan is named after late fashion designer Vigil Agbloh who passed away last year.



Before his death, Agbloh, who was of Ghanaian heritage, collaborated with Mercedes' chief design officer Gorden Wagener to design the off-road luxury coupe concept through his partnership with Mercedes.



According to CarandDriver, the project is dubbed 'The final chapter' in honour of Agbloh as Mercedes end their contract with the designer following his passing.



Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Davido purchased his during the first week of May 2023.



