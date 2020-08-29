Sports News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Memphis Depay inspires Lyon to beat Dijon 4-1 with a sensational hat-trick

Olympic Lyon captain, Memphis Depay

A sensational hat-trick from Memphis Depay has inspired Olympic Lyon to a deserved 4-1 comeback win in their first match of the 2020/2021 French Ligue 1 season.



The Lyon-based club enjoyed a good spell in last season’s Uefa Champions League which saw them reach the semi-finals of the campaign before they were knocked out by eventual winners Bayern Munich.



Playing as the home team at the Groupama Stadium today, Lyon was stunned after 14 minutes of play when Dijon took the lead through an equalizer from Aurelien Scheidler.



Now trailing, Lyon pushed back and fought until they were awarded a spot-kick on the 39th minute.



Striker and captain Memphis Depay took up the challenge and scored from 12-yards to level the scores.



Later on the 45th minute, an own goal from Wesley Lautoa handed Olympic Lyon the lead for the first time in the match before Depay netted his second in added time to send his time with a 3-1 lead into the break.



In the second half, the Dutch striker who is of Ghanaian descent continued to impress and scored again from the penalty spot on the 66th minute to completed a fantastic hat-trick.

