Sports News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of GFA’s Division One League Board dead

Justice Boison is reported to have died today

Justice Boison, a member of the Division One League Board is dead, according to reports.



The shocking news according to report on some news outlet occurred today, January 27, 2020.



The news has rattled the football industry as Justice Boison was seen in good health during last week’s Ghana League Club Association election where he contested Linda Ansong for the Treasurer position.



Until his demise, Justice Boison was the vice president of the Futsal Committee of the Ghana Football Association.



He also worked with Venomous Vipers, a Division One club in Cape Coast.



He was a management member at Pacific Heroes FC until his demise.