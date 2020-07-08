Sports News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Melissa Satta reveals sex claims against Kevin-Prince Boateng affected their relationship

Melissa Satta, stunning wife of Fiorentina forward Kevin-Prince Boateng insists her public admission of the couples active sex life hurt their relationship.



The Italian model shocked the world in 2012 when she revealed the on loan Besiktas forward romp her 10 times a week.



She attributed the consistent injury of the Ghana international to the excessive sexual escapade.



But she has consistently attempted to clarify the claim which sparked controversy eight-years ago.



"The fact that we have sex so often does not make me a nymphomaniac," she told Gazzetta dello Sport



“You have to be very careful with what you say in the world of soccer, especially when it comes to sex. You can't imagine what spiral I ended up in.



Satta made the stunning statement just a year after meeting the former Barcelona forward.



The pair finally got married in the Italian town of Porto Cervo but broke up two years later.



But they resumed their relationship in 2019 and appears to be growing stronger in bond.



Satta, 33, and Boateng,34, have a son Maddox together.

