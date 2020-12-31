Sports News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Melissa Satta finds new lover after divorcing Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng and TV host Melissa Satta

Italian model Melissa Satta has reportedly found a new lover a week after she agreed to end her marriage with Kevin-Prince Boateng.



Kevin-Prince Boateng and Melissa announced their split after nine years together. They had taken a long break before their separation.



But Melissa is reportedly going out with a new man, just a week after leaving his son, Maddox Boateng’s father.



Italian press say the new man in Melissa’s wife is called Matteo Rivetti, 34, the son of a former well-known entrepreneur in the clothing industry



They are said to have met at a dinner with mutual friends and have been spending time together in the past few days.



Despite the separation, Melissa and Boateng have decided to maintain good relations, especially for little Maddox.



The decision to say goodbye definitively came after a long period of reflection. The showgirl communicated the end of the story with the player through a simple post:



"After a period of separation, we decided to permanently interrupt our relationship, in full respect of each other's positions and in total serenity, it being understood that we will remain one for the other an important point of reference for the growth of our son Maddox.



Boateng chose to post a story on Instagram instead: "Thank you for the wonderful wife you were and for the wonderful mother you are and will be!"



Boateng and Melissa got engaged in 2011 but married in 2016.

