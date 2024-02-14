Melcom Care Foundation supports J.A Kufuor Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Melcom Care Foundation, a subsidiary of the Melcom Group of Companies has supported the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation ahead of its highly-anticipated football event scheduled for February 18, 2024.



The donation was an undisclosed free shopping voucher for players who would be competing in the event.



Mr. Godwin Avenorgbo, Group Director of Communications at Melcom speaking during a short ceremony said sport played an important role in bringing together people from all walks of life.



He expressed excitement having seen the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation contribute to the development of sports, hence the need to also come on board and support the mission.



“Ghana Sports was the envy of Africa decades ago and we were leaders and reigning champions in the game of football in Africa but unfortunately our standards in football have sunk so low that we have now become a laughing stock in any arena where football is discussed,” he said.



He stated that the performance of the Black Stars at the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast was an indication of how football was declining in Ghana.



Mr Avenorgbo called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Football Association and other bodies to put in efforts to make Ghana a football powerhouse again.



“I have observed also that an over-concentration on football to the neglect of other previously useful sports disciplines like athletics, volleyball, boxing, hockey, basketball, table tennis, and others would make a tremendous impact on the nation’s psyche and influence high productivity at the workplace,” the Group Director added.



He congratulated the JAK Foundation for the novel football celebration in a competitive spirit for national cohesion.



Professor Baffour Agyemang-Duah, Chief Executive Officer of John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation thanked Melcom Group of Companies for the kind gesture.



“Melcom has always been there when it’s needed. This is not the first time we have met and the former President told me some time ago that years back he was friends with the founder of Melcom so I am not surprised that you have come to our aid”, he added.



He said the main purpose of the games was to raise funds to aid the noble work the foundation was doing to support youth mentoring and education.



The J.A Kufuor Cup will be between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 18, 2024.



The match is to honour the profound legacy of the former President and also climax his 85th birthday celebration.