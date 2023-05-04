Meet two Ghanaians teens signed to Ajax's first team

Sports News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday, May 3, 2023; announced the promotion of two young players of Ghanaian descent into their first team.



The two, Don-Angelo Konadu and Avery Appiah, had been with the junior team of Ajax until their promotion which was sealed with the signing of a professional contract.



"Two youth players signed their first professional contract with Ajax on Wednesday. Don-Angelo Konadu and Avery Appiah both signed an agreement that is retroactive to April 1, 2023 and runs through June 30, 2025," the club wrote in a statement on their website.



Don-Angelo Konadu (born in Amsterdam, 3 May 2006) has been playing in Ajax's youth academy since 2014 and is currently part of the Ajax U17 selection.



The seventeen-year-old striker is currently recovering from an injury.



Avery Appiah was born on April 2, 2006 in Zoetermeer and is also part of the selection of Ajax U17.



The seventeen-year-old midfielder has been playing in Ajax's youth academy since the summer of 2020. Then he came over from the youth academy of Feyenoord, after he started his education at Sparta.







Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











SARA