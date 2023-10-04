Meet the two veteran gospel musicians behind #OccupyGFA demo

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two veteran Ghanaian gospel musicians have emerged as the brains behind the demonstration against the leaders of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on October 4.



Great Ampong and Nicholas Omane Acheapong are the two gospel musicians leading the group called the Ghana Football Stakeholders Forum in their protest against the GFA leadership.



The group has received the backing of the Ghana Police to proceed with their planned protest.



In an interview on Peace FM, Great Ampong expressed displeasure with how former Vice President of the GFA, George Afriyie has been disqualified from contesting for the GFA presidential slot.



He also noted that the current GFA administration has plunged football into total chaos to the extent that Ghana cannot excel at tournaments.



He pointed out that "Since they took over everything has declined from the U17 to the Black Stars we always get knockout. If the GFA president thinks he has achieved the unprecedented, why does he want to go unopposed? He should allow his opponents to join the race."



According to him, although he is a musician, he has always loved football, and it's evident since his brother is a musician and his children are also in the football academy.



He emphasized the strong connection between football and music, saying, "Football and music go together that is why often before matches you see players listening to songs. I was blessed with a football talent as well, but it’s music I decided to pursue. All my children are in the academy; my brother is also a footballer. We are rescuing Ghana football for our next generation."



The Ghana Football Stakeholders Forum plans to petition the GFA, Ministry of Sports, and the Office of the President to rescue Ghanaian football from the hands of Kurt Okraku.



JNA/KPE