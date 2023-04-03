Meet the two Ghanaian politicians whose sons are professional footballers

Sports News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Politics and football are closely intertwined in Ghana. While politicians often make their interest in the game known, players try to stay out of the political arena.



Many politicians often prepare their children to take over from them, and the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, are examples of the political legacies in Ghana.



However, it is also interesting to note that some other children prefer to follow their passion, not the path their parents carved. Examples of such persons are Sharaf Mahama and Peter Amewu.



Sharaf Mahama



Sharaf Mahama, the son of Ghana's former President, John Dramani Mahama, is a professional footballer.



Sharaf caught the sports media's attention in Ghana when he featured in the testimonial match of former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah in 2015 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Born on September 21, 1998, the 24-year-old striker started his professional footballing career for Belgium club Tempo Overijse in 2017.



Before that, he had played for the KV Mechelen and Royal Charleroi SC youth teams, all in Belgium.







Since his last stint with Rostocker Football Club in July 2021, Sharaf Mahama has not been attached to any club.



Sharaf Mahama plays as a centre-forward and was once with the West African Football Academy, WAFA.



Israel Amewu



Israel Amewu is the son of the Member of Parliament for Hohoe and Minister for Railways Development, John Peter-Amewu.



Born in 2004, Israel Amewu is 18 years and has a high ceiling to become one of the best wingers Ghana has produced.



Israel Amewu plays for Tema City FC in the National Division One league. He is a key member of the team.







He is described by Tema City FC as "a creative player with very good technique on the ball, mobility, acceleration skills, fast direction shifts, short-dribbling, and good short-mid through passing ability," as quoted by ghanassportsonline.com.



Last season, he featured in 19 games and scored seven goals with five assists.



Israel Amewu has been handed a call-up to Ghana's U20 national team's camping by Black Satellites coach Samuel Boadu.



JNA/KPE