Meet the top 10 most handsome Black Stars players

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the key things that often strikes people about footballers is their talent and extraordinary performances on the field of play, which bring them invariable wealth and give them celebrity status.



Unlike men, who support footballers because of their performance on the pitch, it is quite the opposite for most ladies, who are often attracted by the physical looks of players.



Though being handsome is a plus when building the public appeal of a footballer, physical appearance alone cannot justify the popularity of a player, as he will have to complement it with his performances on the pitch.



Thus the saying that handsome and good players tend to enjoy being on the front pages more than those who do not appeal to fans, mostly women, because of their physical appearance.



While we could focus on other personal attributes such as personality, intelligence, and others when categorizing handsome players, the most perceived beauty is mostly the outlook.



Besides, beauty, they say, lies in the eyes of the beholder, and there are no definite criteria for the classification of beauty and handsomeness.



So who are the most handsome current Black Stars players?



Here are photos of the 10 most handsome Black Stars players, in no particular order.



