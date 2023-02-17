You are here: HomeSports2023 02 17Article 1716290

Sports News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Meet the three Nigerians who will be performing at the NBA All-Star Game

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Burna Boy, Tems and Rema Burna Boy, Tems and Rema

Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy, Tems and Rema have been billed to perform at the National Basketball Association [NBA] All-Star Game 2023 halftime show.

The Nigerian stars have thrilled the world with their songs and are set to perform at the NBA All-Star Game on Monday, February 20,

Their performance will follow a presentation by the NBA family to honour LeBron James after becoming the league’s all-time scoring leader.

The NBA will host a variety of activities prior to the celebrations on the big night, including the Ruffles Celebrity Game this coming Friday, February 17.

This year's concert will feature performances by a wide range of performers, including Janelle Monae, 21 Savage, Cordae, Ozuna, Kane Brown, Nicky Jam, and more.

J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Common, and Quavo are just a few of the musical artists that the NBA has attracted in the past to perform at its celebrity game.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will begin at 1:30 am on Monday, February 20, at Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena.

Watch the latest sports video on GhanaWeb TV







JNA/KPE

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment