Meet the physically-challenged Ghanaian footballer who dreams of playing for Liverpool

10-year-old Razak Abdella is not going to allow his amputated leg deny him his dream of playing for Premier League side, Liverpool as he is determined to prove that disability is indeed not inability.



As a young fan of Liverpool, Abdella dreams of playing football to the highest level one day and hopefully finding himself at Anfield.



“I love Liverpool for their style of football, that is why I want to play for Liverpool,” he in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Ten-year-old Abdella suffered a rare condition at birth which meant that his leg had to be amputated even before he would learn to walk and celebrate his first birthday.



Currently honing his talent to become a star in a sport that requires two legs, Abdella plays for the Tamale Youth Stars.



On the dusty pitch near the region’s biggest stadium, Abdella who is part of the Tamale Youth Stars under-9 team trains and plays in clutches every time. According to him, he is able to play in different positions.



“I play in the number three position and sometimes we interchange because I can play in other positions,” Razak Abdella stated.



Although there are many physically challenged people in the community, the young boy hopes to be the shining light to change the narrative.



“When you come to Tamale you find a lot of physically challenged people begging for money but I want to be different. I don’t want to beg, I want other kids to see me and be different,” he told JoyNews.



