Meet the only three Ghanaians who have won the Super Bowl

Sports News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sunday, February 12, 2023 saw the 57th Super Bowl held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, United States of America.



Pop and RNB Star Rihanna grabbed the headlines with her performance on the night but the sporting element of the event was the focus of many.



It was the final of the NFL, being contested by Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadephia Eagles. The Chiefs came up tops, beating the Eagles 38-35.



Here in Ghana, the growing patronage of the Super Bowl was manifested in the dozens who turned up at viewing centers to catch glimpses of the sporting cum entertainment event.



Those Ghanaian NFL fans would have loved to see a Ghanaian in any of the two teams but the final sport does not historically have a lot of Ghanaian representation.



Since the first edition was held in 1966, only three players of Ghanaian origin have powered their teams to victory in the Super Bowl



GhanaWeb gives you a brief profile of the three Ghanaians privileged to have played and won the Super Bowl.



Charlie Peprah



Charlie Peprah is the grandson of late head of state, Ignatius Kutu Acheampong. His parent relocated to the United States of America during the revolution and that is where his American footballing dreams began.



Charlie Peprah started his professional football career at the New York Giants in 2006. He joined the Green Bay Packers in 2006 and played for them for two years. He joined the Atalanta Focus in 2009 before another move to Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in 2012.



He was a member of the Green Bay team that defeated Pittsburg 31-25 in the 2011 Super Bowl.



Joseph Addai



In 2006, Joseph Addai became the 30th overall pick in the National Football League draft. The graduate of Louisiana State University played for six seasons for the Indianapolis Colts.



A running back in his prime, Joseph Addai played in the Super Bowl whiles on the books of the Indianapolis Colts.



In 2007 won the Super Bowl XLI with the Colts



Samuel Asante Snr



Born in Accra but raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Samuel Asante became the first Ghanaian to win a Super Bowl.



His team New England Patriots won Super Bowl 38 against the Carolina Panthers in 2004. He won the title again in 2005 when his team beat Philadelphia Eagles in 2005.



His son, Samuel Asante Jnr has followed his path and also making history in the NFL.





EE/KPE