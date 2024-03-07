Meet the former Hearts of Oak captain who is now partially blind

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Former Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Nii Noi Dowuona, who at the peak of his career was known as 'Stadium Killer', is currently battling a health condition that has rendered him partially blind.



The legendary Hearts of Oak captain who resides in Osu, a suburb of Accra is enduring tough times after hanging his boots.



During a recent visit by ace sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Dowuona disclosed the extent of his condition, revealing that he has already lost his left eye and that the infection is extending to his right eye.



Moved by Dowuona's plight, Kwaku Yeboah, through his foundation, provided financial assistance to support his treatment.



Nii Noi Dowuona, during his reign as the captain of Hearts of Oak from 1992 to 1998, won five Ghana Premier League titles.



Apart from Hearts of Oak, Nii Dowuona played for Accra Great Olympics and also captained them.



