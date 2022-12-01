Meet the five survivors of Uruguay squad that played Ghana in 2010

Sports News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Feature



Friday, July 2, 2010, is a day many Africans, particularly Ghanaians, do not want to remember as the Black Stars' dream to become the first team from the continent to play in the semi-finals of the Mundial ended at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.



The Black Stars despite taking the lead through Sulley Muntari in the first half in their 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against Uruguay couldn't make it to the semi as the South Americans got the equalizer and subsequently won the game on penalties.



Though the game which ended 1-1 after extra time was a keenly contested battle, the biggest highlight was the decision of Luiz Saurez to prevent Dominic Adiyah's goal-bound header by making the save with his hand in the 119th minute.



Ghana was awarded a penalty from Luiz Saurez's handball but Asamoah Gyan couldn't dispatch the penalty and the Black Stars went on to lose the game 4-2 on a penalty with both John Mensah and Dominic Adiyah missing their kicks.



The world finally will get to witness a rematch but the principal actors for Ghana are not around. Fans expect the current players led by Andre Ayew who was part of the team but couldn't play to get them the revenge.



However, the story is a bit different for Uruguay who will be counting on five players who played in the 2010 game to use their experience to make a difference for them on Friday against Ghana at the Al Janoub Stadium.



Fernando Muslera



Then playing for SSC Lazio, Fernando Muslera started the game for the two-time World Cup winners and was their second hero after Luiz Saurez.



He saved Dominic Adiyah and John Mensah's penalty kicks to help his country win the shootouts 4-2.



Martin Caceres



He is one of the most experienced players in the Uruguay 2022 World Cup squad but he was an unused substitute in the game against the Black Stars in 2010 as a 23-year-old.



José Martín Cáceres was on the books of Barcelona but was playing on loan at Juventus in 2010.



Diego Godin



The current captain and most capped player in the history of Uruguay football was also an unissued substitute for the South Americans in the game against Ghana as a 24-year-old in 2010.



Diego Godin has featured in all two games for the 1930 and 1950 World Cup against Korea and Portugal and will certainly play against Ghana tomorrow.



Luis Suarez



As a 23-year-old striker playing in the Dutch League for Ajax, Luis Alberto Suárez Díaz became a hero of his country but an enemy to Ghana after preventing Dominic Adiyah's goal-bound header by making the save with his hand in the 119th minute.



He was shown a red card but his sacrifice paid off after Asamoah Gyan failed to convert the penalty and Uruguay went ahead to win the game.



Luis will make his 137th appearance for Uuraguy if he plays against Ghana on Friday, December 2.



Edinson Cavani



The former Manchester United was the same age as Luis Suarez and Martin Caceres when they faced the Black Stars in the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup at the FNB Stadium.



Cavani started the game but lasted only 78 minutes on the pitch and was substituted for Washington Sebastián Abreu Gallo.



Sebastián Abreu scored the winner in the penalty shootouts for Uruguay to progress to the semi-finals.



Author: Joel Eshun



