Meet the beautiful daughter of coach David Duncan who has just been called to the bar

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dwelyne Afriyie Duncan, daughter of former Hearts of Oak coach, David Duncan, was among the over 1,000 law school graduates who were called to the bar on Friday, October 21, 2023.



Dwelyne was accompanied to the ceremony by her proud father to her graduation ceremony.



Coach Duncan beamed with pride during the ceremony, sharing the significant achievement of his daughter with Graphic online.



He expressed his joy and highlighted the immense satisfaction of witnessing his child succeed in such an important endeavour.



Coach Duncan conveyed his happiness, emphasizing that witnessing such a momentous day was a dream come true for every parent, as they aspire to see their children excel in all aspects of life



Dwelyne's journey to becoming a lawyer was not without its challenges.



She had to balance her studies with her other commitments but she persevered, and her hard work was eventually rewarded.



On the day of her call to the bar, Dwelyne was surrounded by her loved ones, including her parents, siblings, and friends.



She was also supported by members of the legal community, who were there to celebrate her success.



She is passionate about social justice, and she hopes to use her legal skills to help those who are less fortunate.



JNA/KPE