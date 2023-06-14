Meet the Kotoko management member believed to be behind Ghana's latest 'recognition' in Grammy Awards

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, commonly known as Bullgod has urged that Asante Kotoko’s Diaspora and International relations manager, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE, be credited for the recognition of Ghanaian genres in the new Grammy category, Best African Music Performance.



Ghanaian genres, Highlife and Ghanaian Drill are among other African genres including Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro-Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz, are the genres considered under the new award category introduced by the Recording Academy.



Bullgod believes Ghanaians should be thankful for Dentaa who in his view played crucial role in Ghana's genres getting recognized by the biggest music awards in the world.



"Highlife, Ghanaian drill captured in new Grammy category: One of the people we need to be thankful for is Dentaa," he said as quoted by HitzFM on Twitter.



According to an announcement made by the Recording Academy- the organizers of the Grammy Awards on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Best African Music Performance Category will debut in the 2024 edition of the edition.



Dentaa Amoateng is known to have a great international connection and one of them happens to be the Grammy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr.



In February 2023, she managed to get three Ghanaian artistes to attend the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.



“I was like Harvey can I get an invite for some of these African artistes to come to the Grammys because there are not many Ghanaians that get the opportunity to go so if I am going to go I want to go with my African brothers and sisters,” the Kotoko management committee member said on Joy FM.



BET Award winner, Stonebwoy, rapper Edem and then reigning Ghana's Artiste of the Year, Kidi were the three musicians who attended the event.





Our goal at the #RecordingAcademy is to recognize and honor the very best in music from across the globe.



Today, we're proud to announce a new category for the 66th GRAMMY Awards - Best African Music Performance.



