Meet the Hearts of Oak legend who captained all the national teams

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Hearts of Oak player Joe Addo claims to be the only player in history to have captained all of Ghana's national teams.



Joseph Addo was one of Ghana's dependable defenders in the national team.



His illustrious career saw him lead various age-group teams and the senior national team, the Black Stars.



He captained the Academicals a Colts team and progressed to the Black Starlets, Black Satellites, Black Meteors and finally the Black Stars.



Joe Addo's extraordinary career and leadership have left an indelible mark on Ghanaian football, and his achievements continue to inspire emerging talents within the nation.



Joe Addo revealed these impressive accomplishments during an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, shedding light on his journey through Ghana's football ranks.



"I have a lot of records that people don’t know. I played for Ghana’s U-17 as captain, I captained the U-20 team as well. I played for Academicals too as captain, and I was made Black Stars captain as well," he stated.



He added, "I was captain of Ghana’s U-23 team, but they dropped me from the squad for the Olympics in Barcelona. However, I went to Atlanta as captain. Sam Arday felt bad when he dropped me, but he later took me to Atlanta as compensation."



One of the most unique aspects of Joe Addo's football journey was his role as captain of the Black Stars while still a university student, a distinction rarely seen in the history of Ghana's national team.



"I was the only captain playing for the Black Stars as a student at the university; it has never happened before," he said.



The former Hearts of Oak player attended George Mason University while playing in the USA.



TWI NEWS



Joe Addo holds 44 caps and two goals with the Ghana National Team. He was part of Ghana’s team that reached the quarterfinals in Atlanta at the Olympic Games in 1996.



Watch video from 8 minutes







JNA/KPE