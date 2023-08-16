Meet the Asante Kotoko legend who claims to have 'invented' overlapping and long throws in football

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Daniel Oppong, has claimed that he invented a common trait among full-backs known as overlapping and long throws in global football.



Overlapping is when a full-back joins the attack during the team's transition from defense.



According to the former Black Stars right-back, he used to overlap a lot in games because he started his career as a forward.



"When I started football I was a forward line player then I switched to defense. I introduced overlapping because I was overlapping most time," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on YouTube.



He also revealed that during his peak years as a defender, he introduce the long throw, a common trick used in modern-day football to score or create scoring chances from offensive throws.



"I also introduced the long throw. I could throw the ball for someone to score from it."



Dan Oppong was once rated as the best right back in Africa when he was named among the best African eleven in 1973.



He played for Asante Kotoko and the Black Stars from the 1970s to the late 80s. He was a member of Ghana's AFCON-winning team in 1978.





